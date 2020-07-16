1/1
Shirley Elizabeth TAYLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
at the St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, on Friday, June 26, 2020, age 83 years. Shirley Taylor, daughter of the late Wendell Bruhm and the late Pearl (Mills). Beloved wife of the late Rev. Clyde Gilbert Taylor. Loving mother of Bruce Taylor (Paula Gilthorpe) of Roseneath, and Greg Taylor (Pamela MacIsaac) of Trenton. Predeceased by her sister Dorothy Wilkins. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Conor, Kiera, and Sophie. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity-St.Andrew's United Church, Brighton later in September. Cremation. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Shirley Taylor Peace Love and Music Memorial Fund (created by Shirley's Estate to promote and support local youth pursuing musical experience and education - e-transfers accepted at shirleytaylorpeacelovemusic@gmail.com and more information at "Shirley Taylor Peace Love and Music" on Facebook), the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the Brighton Public Library, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, 613-475-2121). www.rushnell familyserices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brighton Funeral Home Ltd
130 Main Street West
Brighton, ON K0K 1H0
(613) 475-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brighton Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved