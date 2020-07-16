at the St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, on Friday, June 26, 2020, age 83 years. Shirley Taylor, daughter of the late Wendell Bruhm and the late Pearl (Mills). Beloved wife of the late Rev. Clyde Gilbert Taylor. Loving mother of Bruce Taylor (Paula Gilthorpe) of Roseneath, and Greg Taylor (Pamela MacIsaac) of Trenton. Predeceased by her sister Dorothy Wilkins. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Conor, Kiera, and Sophie. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity-St.Andrew's United Church, Brighton later in September. Cremation. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Shirley Taylor Peace Love and Music Memorial Fund (created by Shirley's Estate to promote and support local youth pursuing musical experience and education - e-transfers accepted at shirleytaylorpeacelovemusic@gmail.com and more information at "Shirley Taylor Peace Love and Music" on Facebook), the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the Brighton Public Library, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, 613-475-2121). www.rushnell familyserices.com