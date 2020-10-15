1/1
Shirley Ileen CRANLEY
Passed away after a brief illness at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Norman Cranley d. December 8, 1999. Loving mother of Richard Cranley and wife Debbie and Terry Cranley and wife Gale all of Peterborough, Kevin Cranley and wife Kim of Port Hope, and Shelley Goselin and husband Mark of Omemee. Dear grandmother of Chad (Laura), Daniel, Kendra (Andrew), Mike (Kristy), Michelle (Anthony), Bob (Miranda), Billy (Jessalyn), Katie (Tyler) and Jake of Kenora. Dear great-grandmother of Will, Amy, Mary, Violet, Delia, Quintin, Spencer, Carson, Jaxson and Lennon. Dear sister-in-law of Barb Turney and Ray Cranley. Predeceased by her sister Marie and brother Art. Private Family Visitation and Funeral Service were held followed by interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. In memory of Shirley, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com


Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 15, 2020.
