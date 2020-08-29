Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Thursday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Basil Nelson. Loving mother of Heather Nelson (Andrew Brennen) and Yvonne Barbour (Kevin). Proud grandmother of Christian (Beverly Henderson), Shelby, Cody, Matthew and Taylor. Dear sister of the late Marie Knox and Allan Harnden. Visitation will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 2 to 3 and from 3 to 4 p.m. Please RSVP the funeral home at 905-372-5132 or at contact@maccoubrey.com to reserve a visitation time. A service will be held by invitation only. Memorial donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.