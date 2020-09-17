Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on September 11, 2020 in her 73rd year. Shirley Rusaw, beloved wife of Tom Markovski. Loving mother of Stefan (Allison), and Shawn (Christina). Grandmother of Brittany (Jordyn), Ashley, Stephani Heykoop (Brad), and Graclyn Markovski. Great-grandmother of Hendrik, and Jaeger. Sister of Nancy Fields (Ted), Alice Scott (Bill), Heather Colley (Jim) and the late Peggy Fenton. Sister-in-law of Elwood Fenton. She will also be missed by Lisa Ferguson, Lydia and her many friends and extended family. A visitation was held on Tuesday from 4 - 6 p.m. Service was held in the chapel on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. but will be for the family and invited guests only due to the COVID 19 attendance restrictions. A public webcast is available for viewing live or anytime after and may be found under the photographs and video tab. Memorial donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com