Passed away peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Frank Hunter. Loving mother of Gordie Hunter and Hayley Harvey (Joe). Cherished grandmother to her only grandchild Hunter Harvey. Dear sister of Elizabeth Pursey (Eddy), Robert "Red" Davis (Louise), Sandra Davis, Sherry Davis, Jack Davis and the late James "Jim" Davis and Carol Stevenson. Shirley will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A private family only service will take place as per Shirley's request. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.fallis-shields.com