Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley HUNTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley May HUNTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Frank Hunter. Loving mother of Gordie Hunter and Hayley Harvey (Joe). Cherished grandmother to her only grandchild Hunter Harvey. Dear sister of Elizabeth Pursey (Eddy), Robert "Red" Davis (Louise), Sandra Davis, Sherry Davis, Jack Davis and the late James "Jim" Davis and Carol Stevenson. Shirley will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A private family only service will take place as per Shirley's request. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -