Teacher and Farmer from Roseneath Peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Extendicare Cobourg in her 86th year. Predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Theodore McCracken. Survived by her four children, Marion Hillyard (Keith), Allan McCracken, Greg McCracken (Donna Bevan) and Heather Ogden (Mark). Also survived by her five grandchildren, Sean Fraser (Tricia Barrett), Scott McCracken (Kate Moebus), Kelsey Taylor (Will Grant), Julie Taylor-Brown (Connor Brown) and Lauren Ogden. Dearest Canadian mother of Prashant Talpade. Predeceased by her parents Horace and Eleanor Brown (nee Stinson). Sister of Doris Gaskin (Lloyd) and Barbara Bondurant (James). A private family service will be held due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the St. James Anglican Church Rebuild Fund, 21 Church Road, Roseneath, ON, K0K 2X0. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com
.