Shirley Nelson

First of all, we would like to thank all of the staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital for the great care you gave my wife and our mother during her stay there. Also, to everyone at MacCoubrey Funeral Home; all of you made this most difficult time in our lives a little easier. To Pastor Bill Thompson for doing such a beautiful service. And to the ladies at the church for the nice lunch afterward. Most importantly, thank you to all of our family, friends and neighbours for all of the love and support. God bless, Basil, Heather, Yvonne and family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store