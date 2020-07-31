Thank you from all our hearts for the kindness, generosity, and community love gifted to our family. On May 12, 2020, Sieger Kloostra passed away. The outpouring of spirit and thoughtfulness gave my family and I the strength to endure the loss. A special thank you to organizer Dave Indewey, Northumberland Grain, and the Brighton and Codrington farming community for the tractor parade tribute. We know Sieger would have been thrilled with such a wonderful sight rolling past our house. Thank you to the Brighton CRC Church for the beautiful Memories Album filled with cherished photos. Thank you to family, friends, and neighbours for bringing food, flowers and comfort when we needed it most, both during Sieger's illness, and after his passing. Your caring and compassion have meant the world to us. We are honoured. With much love, Henny Kloostra (wife of Sieger Kloostra) and family.



