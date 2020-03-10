Home

Brighton Funeral Home Ltd
130 Main Street West
Brighton, ON K0K 1H0
(613) 475-2121
at the Maplewood Nursing Home, Brighton on Friday, February 28, 2020. Stan Veinott of Brighton, beloved husband of the late Deanna "Dea" (Cooper). Loving father of Douglas Veinott of Brighton, Judy Veinott of Glen Ross, Kim Jones (Richard) of Brighton, and Dawn Veinott (Mike) of Colborne. Dear brother of Roy Chute of Nova Scotia. Predeceased by his brother Ralph Veinott. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, Kirsten, Courtney, Deanna, Wayne, Jesse, Jared, Owen, and his many great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date. Cremation. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 10, 2020
