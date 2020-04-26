Home

Stanley MORRIS

Stanley MORRIS Obituary
Stan died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at The Northumberland Hills Hospital after a long battle with Parkinsons and dementia at the age of 91. Stan was born in Welland in 1929 and moved to Cobourg in 1961. He began his career in golf at Lookout Point Golf Club in Fonthill as an assistant pro and was the golf professional at the Cobourg Golf and Curling Club and later at Dalewood Golf Club. He was a lifetime member of the CPGA and OPGA. Stan will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty (Elliott), his daughter Jackie (Derrick), his much adored grandchildren, Nick (Cat) and Taylor (Dave), and his great-granddaughter Ivy. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Essak and The Northumberland Hills Hospital for their care through the years. In addition they would like to thank St. Elizabeth Health Care, and in particular P.S.W. Jen Lucas, whose compassion and devoted care enabled Stan to remain at home until the end. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to The Northumberland Hills Hospital. A private family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 26, 2020
