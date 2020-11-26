November 25th 1944-November 22 2020 Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Sunday November 22 at the age of 75. Born in St John New Brunswick November 25, 1944 and beloved mother of Chris, Tim (Vicky) and Ann (Mark) and grandmother to Cassie (Sean), Amelia (TJ), Alyssa (Damian) and Rebekka (Graeme). She loved her great grandchildren James and Kira dearly. Marie was a loving sister to George (Anna), Dianne (Don), Bernadette, Lorna (Dani) and sister in law Linda. Predeceased by her father John Duguay, mother Emily Brideau, niece Michelle, and brother Frank. Marie enjoyed spending time with her many nieces and nephews at family parties and keeping up with their exciting lives. She was truly a beautiful woman, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved every one in her family and together we were her world. Her joy and positive spirit was often noticed even through the many many challenges she experienced. She chose to live to see the best in most people and wanted to be a light in their life, often giving to others from what she herself needed. Some of her East Coast family knew her as "Sweet Marie" and she never lost that East Coast welcoming and friendly personality. May we all follow in her generous and gracious example. Many thanks to Extendicare Port Hope where she lived the past 5 years and those that became part of her community there. Thank you to Dr. Dahle who provided excellent palliative care over the past year and those at Northumberland Hills Hospital that provided care in her last days. Due to Covid-19 restrictions two private and intimate family gatherings will be held to honour her, following with a larger celebration of life next summer. Donations to local food banks or Salvation Army Christmas Toy Drive are welcome in her memory. Condolences to the family may be made online. www.communityalternative.ca