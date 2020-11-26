1/1
Stella Marie THURTLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 25th 1944-November 22 2020 Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Sunday November 22 at the age of 75. Born in St John New Brunswick November 25, 1944 and beloved mother of Chris, Tim (Vicky) and Ann (Mark) and grandmother to Cassie (Sean), Amelia (TJ), Alyssa (Damian) and Rebekka (Graeme). She loved her great grandchildren James and Kira dearly. Marie was a loving sister to George (Anna), Dianne (Don), Bernadette, Lorna (Dani) and sister in law Linda. Predeceased by her father John Duguay, mother Emily Brideau, niece Michelle, and brother Frank. Marie enjoyed spending time with her many nieces and nephews at family parties and keeping up with their exciting lives. She was truly a beautiful woman, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved every one in her family and together we were her world. Her joy and positive spirit was often noticed even through the many many challenges she experienced. She chose to live to see the best in most people and wanted to be a light in their life, often giving to others from what she herself needed. Some of her East Coast family knew her as "Sweet Marie" and she never lost that East Coast welcoming and friendly personality. May we all follow in her generous and gracious example. Many thanks to Extendicare Port Hope where she lived the past 5 years and those that became part of her community there. Thank you to Dr. Dahle who provided excellent palliative care over the past year and those at Northumberland Hills Hospital that provided care in her last days. Due to Covid-19 restrictions two private and intimate family gatherings will be held to honour her, following with a larger celebration of life next summer. Donations to local food banks or Salvation Army Christmas Toy Drive are welcome in her memory. Condolences to the family may be made online. www.communityalternative.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.
83 Hunter Street West
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 742-1875
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved