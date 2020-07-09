Celebration of Life Stewart Ross Herrington Stewart's Celebration of Life will take place on July 18th, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. after a private family Interment. It will be held at Adam and Ami Herringtons home, located at 15340 County Rd 21, Hilton. However, there will still be some Covid Rules that will be followed. We must try to keep social distancing as much as possible, and if you are comfortable wearing a mask please do so. There will be hand sanitizer widely available. There is a larger limited amount of people permitted outdoors right now and this will be supervised. If possible your condolences should be limited if it becomes crowded. Delwyn Herrington



