Suddenly at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Thursday June 11, 2020, Sybil Hicks at 88 years of age. Daughter of the late Richard John May and Louise Stella May (nee Speirs). Sister of Glenn and predeceased by her siblings Reta, Marlyne, Shirley, Wayne, Lloyd. Mother of Rose (predeceased), Roger and Linda of Toronto, Rodney and Sandy of Colborne, Roberta "Nancy" and Dennis of Cobourg, Reta "Carol" and Ron of Cobourg. Grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many. Predeceased by her granddaughter Yvonne and her great-grandson Lucas. Will be missed by many, even her Bingo friends. Cremation with a family graveside service and interment of cremated at Cobourg Union Cemetery. Those wishing may make memorial donation to a charity of choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 16, 2020.
