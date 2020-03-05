|
|
Peacefully at home, on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Zofia Maria Szwedzinski for over 65 years. Loving father to son Joe Szwedzinski (Teresa) and daughter Teresa Szwedzinski. Grandfather of Andrea Cammisuli (Felice). Great-grandfather of Brooke, and Hudson. Will be missed by his sister and extended family in Poland. He was also recently saddened by the unexpected death of his ex son-in-law, David Wannamaker. David always spoke of the importance of having the honour to speak at "Tata's" funeral. Unfortunately, that time never came. May they both rest in peace now. Friends are invited to call at Ross Funeral Chapel on Saturday, March 7th from 9 - 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Port Hope on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations to the may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 5, 2020