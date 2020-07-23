1/1
Tanis A. Parker
1961-09-18 - 2020-07-13
It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Tanis Parker nee Rowe in her 59th year in Victoria B.C.. Will be lovingly and sadly missed by her husband Gordon, mother Brigitte, predeceased father Raymond and brother Mark. Also by her aunts and uncles Evelyn and Wayne McMahon and Vivian and Jack Connor, her nephew Nickolaus Rowe and many of her cousins, Wayne McVeen and his families. She will be sadly missed by all but never forgotten.

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Royal Oak Burial Park
4673 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC BC V8Y 1B4
(250) 658-5621
