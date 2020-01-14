Home

Teresa Anne WEST

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Teresa Anne West announce her passing on January 8, 2020 at the tender age of 62 years. She will be deeply missed. Loving mother of Shawn Francis Dean Cook. Beloved daughter of Dean and Anne West. Cherished sister to Cindy Guimond, Deanna Walker and John West. Lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Respecting Teresa's wishes cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St., Bowmanville. Donations and Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 14, 2020
