Teresa Tukendorf
Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on November 8th, 2020 in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of the late Henry Tukendorf. Loving mother of Daniel (Melanie) and Derek Tukendorf. Grandmother of Bella and Cole Tukendorf. Sister of Bogumila Suszko, Kazik Pazdzior, Szczepan Pazdzior, Janek Pazdzior, Janina Szaniawska, Edyta Pazdzior, Bogdan Pazdzior, and the late Francis Kowalczyk, and Anna Pazdzior. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews from the Pazdzior, Kowalczyk, Tukendorf and Suszko families and all her friends and customers from Pine Ridge Nursery. Friends are invited to call at Ross Funeral Chapel on Monday from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Port Hope on Tuesday November 17th, 2020 at 10 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend the Mass must RSVP the funeral home at 905-885 4931 during business hours. Memorial donations to The Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com

Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ross Funeral Chapel
135 Walton Street
Port Hope, ON L1A 1N4
(905) 885-4931
