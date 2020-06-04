Terry John (Taras) Turchyn
Terry passed away peacefully at Streamway Villa Nursing Home in Cobourg on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 76 years of age. Devoted husband and father, he is survived by his loving wife Eleanor, sons Dave, Steve (Flory), late Geoff (Dianne, granddaughters Katie and Sarah), brothers Ben (late Olga), Mo (Claire), Butch (Stella), late Nic (Heather), late Zenon (Ann), nieces, nephews and many other family members. Terry is predeceased by his parents Luka and Maria. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Terry was born in Montreal on September 26, 1943 and grew up there. He served in the Canadian Forces Military Police and was stationed at home and overseas in Laar, Germany. He had a distinguished career as an insurance adjuster and businessman. Terry and Eleanor married in 1974, moved to a small farmstead near Vernonville and lived there happily for 42 years raising kids, gardening and enjoying country living. Terry owned and operated a used auto parts store in Oshawa and they later sold books on the book fair circuit. He was a hobby farmer and an avid collector of books and other treasures. He had a great sense of humour, was a gentleman, friend, and well known in the parish. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Grafton. Those wishing may make a memorial donation for dementia research to the Alzheimer Society Of Canada. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
