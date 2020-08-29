Terry Kasper passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer at Meaford Hospital on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the age of 63. Born in Ellwood City, PA on April 29, 1957, Terry was the son of the late Paul and Dolores Kasper. He moved to Canada with his parents in 1970 and spent the next 45 years in the Cobourg area, and had moved to Meaford in 2015. Terry will be missed dearly by his wife and best friend Mary Anne (nee Seaborn), daughter Anne, son Paul (Kelly) and his granddaughters Lindsay and Jillian. He is also survived by his sisters Joan Steffler (Bill) and Donna Kellerman (Ed), both who still reside in Pennsylvania, as well as many nieces and nephews in both Canada and the United States. Terry was predeceased by his sister Iris Sturgess (Buzz) of Pennsylvania. Terry had a long and fulfilling career as an electrician, spending the last 20 years with Aecon Group. He had the opportunity to travel extensively for his job within Canada as well as internationally. He was happiest spending time on the water boating and fishing, or in his workshop at home. Terry maintained many lifelong friendships through school, work, family, and local connections. Cremation has taken place and Terry's life will be celebrated at a later date. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Meaford Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca