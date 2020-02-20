|
Of Colborne, passed at her residence on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Trottman. Daughter of the late Finley and Mae Simpson. Loving mother of Robert Trottman (Pam), Deborah Schriver (Larry), and predeceased by son Donald Trottman. Dear sister of the late Frances Gehrken, Marian Grills, Marg Ford, Ruby Walker, Jennie and Ethel Trottman, and brothers Harry, Royce and Nelson Simpson. Survived by her brother Bruce Simpson. Thelma was loved by her grandchildren Craig Orser, Lindsay Orser, Jody Trottman, Amanda Trottman, and Rebecca Schriver, and her twelve great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to Thelma's celebration of life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Colborne Legion Branch 187 (905-355-5479), from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Bay of Quinte Cremation Service, Belleville Ontario.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 20, 2020