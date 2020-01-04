|
|
Passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Thelma Parker beloved wife of the late John Woodward. Dear mother of Kirk and wife Bonnie, Darlene Dewey, Douglas and wife Jackie, Dwight and wife Sue Ann, Keith and wife Anne Graham and Kevin. Survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Melville Parker. Friends were received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service was held Friday 11 a.m. Interment, Welcome Church Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made by cheque to the . www.allisonfuneralhome.com