January 19, 1947 - October 30, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Darrington announce his passing on October 30th, 2020. Tom being a proud past energetic Hockey Player of Brighton, owner of the Brighton IGA and being an avid angler, he will be greatly missed by many. There was not a moment in time he didn't have a laugh or a joke to cheer anyone up who needed it. Tom, the son of the late Albert and Ida Darrington (nee Wilson) of Brighton, son-in-law to the late James and Hazel Loveless (nee Tackaberry), husband of Marilyn (nee Loveless), father to Jeff and Lisa Darrington (nee Peters) and Brad and Tracy Shuttleworth. Brother to the late Wilson of Havelock, Bob of Napanee and the late Carolyn Quick of Brighton. Survived by his brother James of Iroquois Falls, sisters Nancy Sparling of Peterborough, Lynda and Peter Day; and Brenda and Carl Coe of Brighton. Also survived by sisters-in-law Carol Darrington, Shirley Darrington and Ruth Darrington. Survived by his brother David Petts of Worthing, UK. Brother-in-law to the late Ethel and Gerald Dunk, Jerry Evans, James Loveless, George and Ivy Loveless(nee Seaman), Ron Farrow and Rick Gardner. Brother-in-law and survived by Winnifred Evans, Dean and Linda Loveless (nee Farrow), Grace Farrow, Roy and Shirley Loveless (nee Rutt), Hazel Barnard of BC, Doug and Connie Hall (nee Loveless); and by many nieces and nephews. Tom was the grandfather to Lucas, Lacy and Nathan Shuttleworth and Blake and Lilly Darrington. A very special thank-you to all the many nurses, Doctors and PSW's who looked after Tom over the many years. A heartfelt thank-you to his long time specialist Dr. Dianne Lougheed in Kingston General Hospital. The Lord Fished you from us, but you shall suffer no more. You left a mark that everyone will not forget. As per Tom's wishes, cremation has taken place; and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Brighton Funeral Home, 130 Main Street, Brighton (613-475-2121). If desired donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Lung Association of Ontario would be greatly appreciated by the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.rushnellfamilyservices.com