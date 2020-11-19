1/1
Thomas DARRINGTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 19, 1947 - October 30, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Darrington announce his passing on October 30th, 2020. Tom being a proud past energetic Hockey Player of Brighton, owner of the Brighton IGA and being an avid angler, he will be greatly missed by many. There was not a moment in time he didn't have a laugh or a joke to cheer anyone up who needed it. Tom, the son of the late Albert and Ida Darrington (nee Wilson) of Brighton, son-in-law to the late James and Hazel Loveless (nee Tackaberry), husband of Marilyn (nee Loveless), father to Jeff and Lisa Darrington (nee Peters) and Brad and Tracy Shuttleworth. Brother to the late Wilson of Havelock, Bob of Napanee and the late Carolyn Quick of Brighton. Survived by his brother James of Iroquois Falls, sisters Nancy Sparling of Peterborough, Lynda and Peter Day; and Brenda and Carl Coe of Brighton. Also survived by sisters-in-law Carol Darrington, Shirley Darrington and Ruth Darrington. Survived by his brother David Petts of Worthing, UK. Brother-in-law to the late Ethel and Gerald Dunk, Jerry Evans, James Loveless, George and Ivy Loveless(nee Seaman), Ron Farrow and Rick Gardner. Brother-in-law and survived by Winnifred Evans, Dean and Linda Loveless (nee Farrow), Grace Farrow, Roy and Shirley Loveless (nee Rutt), Hazel Barnard of BC, Doug and Connie Hall (nee Loveless); and by many nieces and nephews. Tom was the grandfather to Lucas, Lacy and Nathan Shuttleworth and Blake and Lilly Darrington. A very special thank-you to all the many nurses, Doctors and PSW's who looked after Tom over the many years. A heartfelt thank-you to his long time specialist Dr. Dianne Lougheed in Kingston General Hospital. The Lord Fished you from us, but you shall suffer no more. You left a mark that everyone will not forget. As per Tom's wishes, cremation has taken place; and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Brighton Funeral Home, 130 Main Street, Brighton (613-475-2121). If desired donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Lung Association of Ontario would be greatly appreciated by the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.rushnellfamilyservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brighton Funeral Home Ltd
130 Main Street West
Brighton, ON K0K 1H0
(613) 475-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brighton Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved