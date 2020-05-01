Peacefully at Hope Street Terrace, Port Hope on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Alice Behan (nee Scott) for 59 years. Predeceased by his parents Thomas Behan and Rose (nee Cavanaugh). Loving father of Thomas (Teresa), Connie Ham (John), Mike (Kim), Pat (Heidi) and Cindy Howe (John). Dear grandfather of 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private family service was held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on May 1, 2020.