Thomas Lyons Seymour, UE MA Suddenly, on January 22, 2020, at his home in Wellington, Prince Edward County. Master teacher of economics, political science, and social history. A loving and deeply caring family man, Tom was a generous, kind, true friend and gentleman. Beloved husband of his dear Sheila (Siberry); predeceased by his father and mother Lloyd James and Frances Seymour. sister Julia, and brother James. Dear uncle of Grace (Kemp) Price, Alison, Matthew, and Elaine Kemp and James and Veronica Seymour. Dearest cousin of Deborah Grant Benton. The grandson of the Rev’d Howard Lyons and Edith (Raitt) Seymour, of Rednersville, he was devoted to his inheritance and identity as a United Empire Loyalist. Service at Wellington United Church, 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29th. He will be buried with his ancestors in the County. Ducit Amore Patriae.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 28, 2020
