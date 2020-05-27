It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Lyle Wallace at NHH on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 81. Tom was the son of the late Lindy and Lyle Wallace. Devoted husband of Lynn (nee Pacey). Loving father to Stephen (Cherie), Michael (Nina), and Jennifer (Chris). Proud "Papa" to Rease and Brielle. Tom was an avid car and boat enthusiast and loved every sport. He will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be planned later this year. Donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on May 27, 2020.