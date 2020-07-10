1/1
Thomas Reginald FERGUSON
Peacefully at his home in Cobourg on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Thomas Ferguson at 80 years of age. Loving father of Tim Ferguson (Paula), Wanda Fisher (Stephen), and Cindy Orr (Malcolm). Cherished grandfather of Chuck (Katherine), Mike (Shannon), Garrett, Chad, Nathan, Joey and great-grandfather of Emma, Cameron. Dear brother of Mildred Lawder (Lorne), Russell Ferguson (Donna), and Gayle Ferguson (Bruce). At Thomas' request there will be cremation without services. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
