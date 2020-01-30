|
Passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020 at Streamway Villa, Cobourg at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Mary Marche-Johns for 35 years. Dear brother of the late Ruth Rowat, Fred, Michael, James, Bill, Harold and Timothy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 379 Division St., Cobourg (corner of Division and University) on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to a . Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 30, 2020