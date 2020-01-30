Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Johns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Walter Johns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Walter Johns Obituary
Passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020 at Streamway Villa, Cobourg at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Mary Marche-Johns for 35 years. Dear brother of the late Ruth Rowat, Fred, Michael, James, Bill, Harold and Timothy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 379 Division St., Cobourg (corner of Division and University) on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to a . Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -