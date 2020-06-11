The family of the late Tom Wallace wish to thank all those who sent cards, flowers, food and donations. We would like to express our gratitude to First Responders and the Emergency Department Nurses and Doctor at NHH for their valiant efforts and compassion. Thank you to MacCoubrey Funeral Home for their assistance and Reverend Kristiane Black for her comforting words. Lynn, Stephen, Michael and Jennifer.



