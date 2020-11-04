Passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Toronto, at the age of 38. Beloved daughter of Doreen and the late Paul Drumm. Loving sister of David Drumm (Connie), Jennifer Drumm, and step-sister to Kathie Simmons (Brad). Cherished best friend of Donna-lyne. She will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, friends and her four legged son Buddy. A service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend the service must RSVP the funeral home at 905-372-5132 during regular business hours. Memorial donations may be made to 4H Canada or a charity of your choice
. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.