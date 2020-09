Tragically at 36 years of age in a skydiving accident in Westlock, Alberta, on August 28, 2020, Travis died doing something he truly loved. Beloved son of Glenn and Sandra McBride. Loving brother of Trevor McBride. Uncle of Brenden. He will be greatly missed by numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and his many friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Castleton Cemetery. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to Edmonton Skydive. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com