Our family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of condolences on the recent passing of our son Troy. We wish to thank all who reached out to us with phone calls, emails, cards, food & much needed hugs. We so appreciate those who donated to Ed's House Hospice in Troy's name. Our Community is so fortunate to have this wonderful facility. We thank the caring staff & nurses there from the bottom of our hearts. A special thank you to Dr. Mule' whose advice & compassion during Troy's short illness & passing was a rock to our family. CHERISH THE TIME YOU HAVE WITH YOUR LOVED ONES. Garry & Lois Hull & Family

Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 27, 2020.
