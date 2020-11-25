Peacefully at her home on Sunday November 22nd, 2020. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Ivan Ferguson. Daughter of the late Vern & Laviola (Gerry) Marsden. Loving mother of Dawn Marie Kelly (Jeff White), Lanny Ferguson (Marlee Carr) & Chad Ferguson. Cherished Konnie to Rhiannon, Keyshia, Bruin & Kaysen. Sister of Glenn Marsden (Louise), pre-deceased by her sister Marilyn Bigwin. Lifelong best friend of Gail Cowie and her close friends Linda & Maggie Larkman. She will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews & her home territory of Alderville First Nation. A private family service will be held at Alderville Community Centre. If desired donations may be made to Princess Margaret Hospital. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
