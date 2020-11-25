1/1
Trudy Ann (Marsden) FERGUSON
Peacefully at her home on Sunday November 22nd, 2020. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Ivan Ferguson. Daughter of the late Vern & Laviola (Gerry) Marsden. Loving mother of Dawn Marie Kelly (Jeff White), Lanny Ferguson (Marlee Carr) & Chad Ferguson. Cherished Konnie to Rhiannon, Keyshia, Bruin & Kaysen. Sister of Glenn Marsden (Louise), pre-deceased by her sister Marilyn Bigwin. Lifelong best friend of Gail Cowie and her close friends Linda & Maggie Larkman. She will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews & her home territory of Alderville First Nation. A private family service will be held at Alderville Community Centre. If desired donations may be made to Princess Margaret Hospital. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
