Departed this life after being lovingly cared for by her husband Philip Calnan and her daughter Monica Verwey in her own home. The mother of Charles (deceased), David, Monica, and Gregory. She was a most caring grandmother of Anneliese, Charles, Joseph Calnan and Christopher and Alexander Verwey. A gracious and refined lady who was born in Cobourg General Hospital and worked as a night supervisor of nurses in the same hospital. She went to high school in Cobourg and trained as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Peterborough and at Children's Memorial Hospital in Montreal. After nursing she worked as a case worker for the Northumberland and Durham Children's Aid. Her Catholic faith and her children and grandchildren were her greatest love. When she went on a holiday, she found it most difficult to leave her children at home, so they went with her, whether wandering through old castles in Ireland, skiing in Austria and Quebec, or a trip to Florida. She also derived great pleasure in exploring the history of the Tufts family whose first member in North America was Peter Tufts who came to Boston in 1638. After the American war of Independence. The Tufts who remained loyal to the crown were removed to Halifax which was the birth place of her father. After the first world war her father came to Cobourg and married Minnie Oulehan. Mary was pre-deceased by her two sisters Theresa MacNeil and Anna Northcott. A heartfelt thank you to the St. Elizabeth Society, Dr. Philip Stratford and Josie Calip who were most generous in their care giving. Because of the current desire to restrict the spread of the virus there will be a private mass of Christian burial for the family with interment at St.Michaels Cemetery. The family will make a donation to the Nothumberland Hills Hospital foundation and hope well-wishers will support our hospital. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.