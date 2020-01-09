|
Passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg at the age of 61 years. Beloved daughter of the late Don and Dora Murrant. Loving sister of Brian (Jennifer), Derek (Eva) and the late John. Cherished aunt of Rebecca Murrant (Neal Roberts), Heidi Murrant (Blair Galbraith), Meghan Murrant (Matt Bond), Vivienne Murrant and great aunt of Carter, Gracie, Aelowlyn, Isla, Erin and Ethan. In keeping with Val's wishes a cremation has taken place and private family arrangements have been made. In memory of Val and for her love of animals, donations to Lakefield Animal Welfare Society would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to PETERBOROUGH CREMATION SERVICE 705-740-0404.