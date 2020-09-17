Vali passed peacefully on Saturday September 12, 2020, with her children around her at the age of 62. She was the loving Mother of Michael, Lindsay, and Laura and Proud grandmother of Lucas, Everett, Samuel, and Walter. A Dear sister to Jean, Jim, and Ruth. Vali will be greatly missed, but her vibrant spirit will live on through those she loved. A visitation will be held on Sunday September 20, 2020 in the morning from 10-11 am & 11-12 pm, and again in the afternoon from 1-2 pm & 2-3 pm at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King Street East, Cobourg. Friends must RSVP to the funeral home at 905-372-5132 between 9am-5pm if you are planning to attend. Donations can be made to the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.



