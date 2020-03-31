|
|
Passed peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, age 82 years. Vera Brant, daughter of the late Harry Beckett and the late Mary Moore "Mia" (Brush). Loving wife of Ian Henry Brant. Dear mother of Nadine and her husband Stephen Meehan of Mississauga, and Tara and her husband Jerry Howard of Quinte West. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Thomas, Brant, and Ethan. A Celebration of Vera's Life will be held at a later date. Cremation. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Palliative Care Unit, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangement in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfaimilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 31, 2020