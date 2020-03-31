Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brighton Funeral Home Ltd
130 Main Street West
Brighton, ON K0K 1H0
(613) 475-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera BRANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera BRANT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera BRANT Obituary
Passed peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, age 82 years. Vera Brant, daughter of the late Harry Beckett and the late Mary Moore "Mia" (Brush). Loving wife of Ian Henry Brant. Dear mother of Nadine and her husband Stephen Meehan of Mississauga, and Tara and her husband Jerry Howard of Quinte West. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Thomas, Brant, and Ethan. A Celebration of Vera's Life will be held at a later date. Cremation. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Palliative Care Unit, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangement in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, (613-475-2121). www.rushnellfaimilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -