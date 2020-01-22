Home

It is with great sadness that the Worsley family announces the passing of Victor on January 14, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 65 years to Rita. Cherished father to Cheryl (late), John (Suzette), Earle (late), and Ginette. Loving father-in-law to Ron (late Cheryl). Proud grandpa to Carrie (Matt), Jonathan (Sylvia), Brennan, Layla, Liam. Great grandpa to Ashvin, Ramona, Natalie, and Cohan. Visitation will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg on Friday January 24, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's Church 379 Division St, Cobourg on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Church, Scott Mission or a . Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 22, 2020
