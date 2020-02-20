|
"You will never feel a hug again, like a Vicky hug." We are heartbroken to announce the all too sudden passing of our dear sister, Vicky, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, on January 1st, 2020. She was 59 years of age. Beloved daughter of devoted parents, the late Bill and Lois Johnson. A wonderful sister to proud siblings, Laura (Allyn), Heather, Rob (Nan Majlaton) and Don (Domenica). Loving aunt to Graeme, Matthew, Blayne, Hayley, Lily, George and Rose. Vicky was blessed with wonderful cousins and recently enjoyed a special visit with Gaye, Rhonda and Lesley. Vicky was born in Montreal, and moved with her family to Toronto in the early 1960s. She was a Special Olympian and in 1986 attended the Calgary Special Olympics where she competed in bowling, bringing home an assortment of medals and trophies. In 1993, Vicky moved to Cobourg with her parents. Vicky had an active life, working for Beyond the Blue Box for over 20 years and at the Twice as Nice Consignment Store on King Street. Vicky enjoyed her time at the Resource Centre, swimming at the 'Y', Wednesday Girls' Nights and Cobourg Cougars hockey games. In 2000, Vicky again competed in the Special Olympics, this time in cross-country skiing, in Ottawa. She medaled in three different events. In June 2018, Vicky moved to Toronto to be closer to her siblings. She lived at the Salvation Army Meighen Retirement Residence. There, she enjoyed many different activities, made many new friends and benefitted from the loving support of the staff and residents. She loved living close to the subway and enjoyed her many rides. Vicky also loved the Toronto Air Show, as well as going to the cottage. Above everything else, Vicky loved to dance! She was always the first one on and the last one off the dance floor. Jane, you are directly responsible for her happiest nights and we are so grateful! Words cannot possibly express the gratitude we feel towards all of the wonderful staff and residents at the Salvation Army Meighen Retirement Residence. Vicky grew into an independent and confident woman; a direct result of the support she received while in their care. Her wonderful neighbours Geoff and Myrna, made her feel safe and she loved you both very much. A special thank you to Major Faye and Major Caroline for visiting Vicky in the ICU. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to Gail. Without your support and faith, Vicky would never have experienced the pride she felt for living in a place she called 'home'. Special thanks to the love and friendship of Donna, Lee, Rusty, Lisa and Gary. To all of the wonderful staff at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, thank you for the exceptional care and attention. We are eternally grateful for the guidance and support received from Dr. Samantha Hill and Dr. Damon Scales. Vicky's last few hours were comfortable, and now she sleeps. There will be a funeral service and reception on Saturday February 29th, 2020 at 2:00pm at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King Street East in Cobourg. We are praying for weather conducive to safe travel. Attendees are requested to wear pink or anything floral. In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics Ontario, Salvation Army, Heart & Stroke Foundation or Community Living West Northumberland are gratefully appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com .
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 20, 2020