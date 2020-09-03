It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Wayne John Davey on August 25, 2020 in his 67th year. He will be sadly missed by his brother Bob Davey (late Audrey), sister Gloria Jessome (late Louis) and brother Douglas Davey. He will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held for Wayne at a later date. The family wishes to thank all ambulance, fire police and hospital staff for all their help. If desired, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 3, 2020.