Wayne KELLY

Peacefully, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in his 72nd year. Loving son of the late Constance (nee Liscombe) and the late Thomas Kelly. Dear brother of the late Barry (Daniela), Tim and Garth (Lynn). He will be missed by his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Wayne's life will take place on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg. Due to current restrictions, visitors must phone MacCoubrey Funeral Home (905) 372-5132 to reserve an arrival time. Donations to the SickKids Foundation or the Children's Wish Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
