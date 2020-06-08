Peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Northumberland Hills Hospital, in his 81st year. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Beedham). Loving son of the late Melford and Veola (nee Kelusky). Cherished brother of Glenn (Ann), late Murray and the late Lou Ann. Dear brother-in-law of Ron Willis and Gwen Tryon. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Wayne was employed by MTO and was a volunteer firefighter in Baltimore. A private graveside service will be held at Cobourg Union Cemetery. A celebration of Wayne's life will take place at a later date. Donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 8, 2020.