June 26, 1941 - April 6, 2020 Marven passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital peacefully with his wife by his side. Son of the late William & Jean Harvey. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Marv is a caring, kind, compassionate & loving man who loves his Saviour & loves cars, fishing anything to do with the water. Which are only naming a few. Sweet husband of Marilyn Quemby, and loving husband of the late Diane Harvey (nee Pace). Proud father of Richard & Denise Harvey, Cheryl & Ron Silverman and Keith Harvey. Proud grandfather of Brett Harvey (Katelyn) & Bryan Harvey (Calley). Baby brother of the late Bill & Jean. Brother-in-law of Charlotte & Darrell Nelson, Keith Pace, Karen MacKay, Phillip & Brenda Pace, and Phyllis Pace. Much love from step-sons, step-daughters, step-grandchildren and brothers & sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews in Marilyn's family. Too numerous to name. Heart felt thanks to Dr. Jones for his care over the years. To the caring staff & Doctors at Northumberland Hills Hospital during this challenging time. Also thanks to MacCoubrey Funeral Home. Donations to Cobourg Ward Relief Society or Northumberland Hills Hospital, rather than flowers would be appreciated. No Service at this time due to Covid 19. Celebration of Life at a later date will be held for this sweet, kind man. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 10, 2020