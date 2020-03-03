Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William MULDREW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Archibald Orville "Bill" MULDREW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Archibald Orville "Bill" MULDREW Obituary
Passed away at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020. Bill was the father of Kyle and Jeff Muldrew and grandfather of Julia. Son of the late Orville and Blanche Muldrew. Brother of Hazel (late Bill McCarron), Jane (Sandy Bartley) and the late James Harold Muldrew, Evelyn Gilmour and John Muldrew. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, Morris and Elma Gilmour and friend Jim Casselton. Friends will be received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope on Saturday March 7 from 2-4 p.m. Spring interment, Oak Hill Cemetery. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -