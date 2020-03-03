|
|
Passed away at his home on Monday, March 2, 2020. Bill was the father of Kyle and Jeff Muldrew and grandfather of Julia. Son of the late Orville and Blanche Muldrew. Brother of Hazel (late Bill McCarron), Jane (Sandy Bartley) and the late James Harold Muldrew, Evelyn Gilmour and John Muldrew. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, Morris and Elma Gilmour and friend Jim Casselton. Friends will be received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope on Saturday March 7 from 2-4 p.m. Spring interment, Oak Hill Cemetery. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 3, 2020