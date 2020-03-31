|
On Monday, March 23, 2020, William G. Worden, better known as Bill, passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital at the age of 81. Bill was born on March 14, 1939, in Cobourg, ON to George and Lillian (Prestidge) Worden. Bill was a dry cleaner for more than 45 years, and was best known for his time at Dunn Cleaners in downtown Cobourg. On April 19, 1975, he married his best friend, Nancy Carole Brooks, and they raised their daughter in Cobourg with several four-legged furry family members throughout the years. Bill had a genuine love for the game of golf and all animals, which could be seen over the years as he owned guinea pigs, rabbits, chinchillas, and always had a dog by his side. There were not many evenings Bill was not seen out on the course after work, at Dalewood Golf & Curling Club, with his daughter and/or friends playing a quick 9 back in the late 1980's and 1990's. Golf was a sport the entire family enjoyed together, and led to many memories and lasting friendships throughout the years. The relationship be-tween a father and his daughter is sacred and one of a kind, but the one Kristine had with her father was immeas-urable and easily witnessed by all that knew them. They were best friends and competitors in all endeavors and truly brought out the best in one another. He will be deeply missed. Those who knew Bill enjoyed a man with an easy smile, a great sense of humor, and a knack for telling stories. He was a man full of love for his family and friends and was always there to help anyone in need. Bill spent the past four years at Regency Manor Retirement Home in Port Hope, and he enjoyed the care and friendship of many of the staff. He would want Des, Christina, Victoria and Sally to know they were held in high regard by him, as well as many others. Another very important care giver in his life was Tammy Knox ~ he would want her to know how thankful he was to have her in his life helping him maintain his independence, and for their friendship. Bill was preceded in death by his father, George, his mother, Lillian and his beloved wife Nancy of whom he enjoyed 40 plus years of marriage, facing the rough patches and enjoying the many triumphs together. He is survived by his daughter, Kristine, additional family members and close friends. Due to the ever changing times we are currently living in, and Bill's wishes, there will be no Celebration of Life. He celebrated his life every day he lived through the love of his friends and family. Memorial donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital ~ a big thank you for all of your help over the past few months, especially to the Nurses on Unit 1A (Rehab in December) and 1B (Restorative Care for February and March).
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 31, 2020