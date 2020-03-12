|
Peacefully after a brief illness at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Friday, March 6, 2020 in his 91st year. Bill Gale was the beloved husband of Pearl Gale (nee Mollins) for 70 years. Loving father of Norman (the late Bonnie), Lee Gale, Dean (Sun) and the late Willy. Loved grandfather of five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment of Bill's cremated remains will take place in the spring at Mount Hope Cemetery, Brighton, ON. In memory of Bill, donations to St. Peter's Anglican Church, Cobourg, or the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 12, 2020