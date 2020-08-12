Suddenly at his home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in his 71st year. Son of the late Ray and Ethel Glenn. Beloved husband of Helen Glenn for 26 years. Loving father of Connie (Glenn Prentice), and Steve Glenn (Mary) and loving stepfather of Judi Wyatt Bell (Ken Bell), Karyn Wyatt (Tim Wardle) and the late Glenn Wyatt. Dedicated grandfather of Caitlin Martorino, Jaiden Glenn, Steven Dalli, Ben Prentice (Brooke). Rebecca Prentice, Avery Bell (Eric), Harrison Bell (Anna), Naomi Bell (Ryland) and Twins Teagan and Carson Wardle and delighted great-grandfather of Vera Prentice who brought lots of joy this past year. Devoted brother of Alison Blodgett, Gordon Glenn and the late Jane Glenn. Loving uncle to Jennifer Ito (Rich), Andrea (Dave Leich), Adam Blodgett (Leona) and Linda Harris (Andrew) and Ryan Glenn. Bill will be missed by many friends and extended family. He was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church, Cobourg and a talented wood carver and a long time member of the Cobourg Carving Club. He loved horses and over the years raised the Canadian breed until his retirement. He was very proud of his family and delighted in their accomplishments. He and Helen have traveled to both the western and eastern coasts of Canada, but he was always happiest at home. His major goal was to reach his 70th birthday and he made it and now has made it to his heavenly home. "Well done my good and faithful servant" Matthew 25 vs. 21. The family wish to thank his many caregivers especially the dedicated staff at the dialysis unit at the Northumberland Hills Hospital. They are a very caring group including delivery of a homemade pie his last day at dialysis. A Memorial service will be held at a late date. Cremation with interment in Fairview Cemetery, Grafton. If desired donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation, Northumberland Hills Hospital Dialysis Unit, Calvary Baptist Church or charity of your choice
