William "Vaughan" INGLIS
(Retired bus driver and farmer) Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of the late Christena "Tena" Inglis (nee Raymond). Loving Father of Gary Inglis (Angel) and the late Cathy Watt (David). Dear grandfather of Mandy, Kaitlin and Cristen. Predeceased by his brother Lloyd Inglis. Fondly remembered by his good friend Shirley Ashcroft. A graveside service will be held in Castleton Cemetery on Friday, August 14th at 1:00 p.m. If you are going to attend the graveside service please RSVP at contact @maccoubrey.com or call (905) 372-5132. Also the family asks that you respect social distancing at the graveside. If desired donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society or Diabetes Association. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com

Published in Northumberland News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
