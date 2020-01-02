|
Peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, in his 72nd year. Beloved husband and best friend of Beverley. Loving father of Shannon and Elizabeth Ryan, and step-father of Lee (Rick) Toomey and Shannon (Tony) Mellow. Cherished Papa of Andrew, Nicholas, Jack, Liam, Harrison, Griffin, Lily, Matthew, Cody, Nathan, Cameron, Taylor and great-grandfather of Kingsley. Brother of Katie Ryan and brother-in-law of Dave. Nephew of Phyllis. He will be sadly missed by Connie. The family would like to thank Dr. Caldwell, Dr. Parijian and nursing staff of Lakeridge Health Oshawa and Northumberland Hills Hospital. A celebration of William's life will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #133, Cobourg. A private interment will take place in the Heritage Cemetery of St. Peter. Donations to the SickKids Foundation or Legion Village-Br 133 Supportive Housing would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com