William Mark (Bill) Thompson

William Mark (Bill) Thompson Obituary
Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Bill Thompson beloved husband of the late Rosemary Toms. Dear father of Tammy Elliott (David) and Eric Thompson (Kimberly). Dear grandfather of Robin Elliott, Kaitlyn and Ethan Thompson. Brother of Valerie Coull (Don), Susan Masters (Paul) and the late Patricia McKenzie. Companion Zeus. Friends will be received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. If desired, Memorial Contributions may be made by cheque to . www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 12, 2020
